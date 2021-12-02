Why Mechanical Ventilation Improves Patient Safety

weinmann white paper

Automated Ventilation in the Prehospital Environment

Airway management and ventilation are some of the most important, yet challenging situations EMS faces in the pre-hospital setting. Mechanical ventilation offers an opportunity to provide more consistent care adhering to evidence-based guidelines now and in the future. 

WEINMANN Emergency published a white paper that highlights the benefits of mechanical ventilation in EMS.

Read the Review by JEMS
Download Whitepaper Here

Author

No posts to display