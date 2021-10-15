What You Wear Under Your Turnout Gear is IMPORTANT!

FR Station Wear is more important than you might think. It helps protect your most valuable resource, firefighters, in all aspects of their duties and responsibilities. In this webinar, you’ll learn about station wear history and trends, along with the basics of a systems level approach to PPE. All in the name of giving you extra layers of protection during exposure to fire above (in this case, below) and beyond your bunker gear.

Presented by Derek Sang who has been involved with the Flame-Resistant Clothing industry in a variety of roles from the service, manufacturing and garment sides of the business for over 25 years.