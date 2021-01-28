What Lessons Has EMS Learned from the Covid-19 Pandemic?

The Coronavirus has changed our world, and EMS delivery, forever. EMS’ role in the communities we serve, how we care for our workforce, and our approach to patient care delivery have been dramatically transformed as a result of the pandemic. What have been the major lessons for EMS through the COVID-19 pandemic, and how can we leverage these lessons to enhance the EMS transformation? This direct, realistic, humorous, and at times controversial discussion will help attendees understand the positive ways the pandemic can shape the future of EMS delivery.

