Ventilation in EMS – manually or mechanical?

Airway management and ventilation are some of the most important, yet challenging situations faced by EMS. What is the best way to ventilate? What are the advantages of manual and mechanical ventilation? The speaker Prof. Dr. Gräsner works as an Emergency Physician for Medical Mass Casualty Incidents in different EMS and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service in Germany and will present in the webcast how a patient can benefit from mechanical ventilation and what are the different possibilities of monitoring.

Presented By: