Too Hot to Handle: Prehospital Stabilization of the Burn Patient

JEMS Staff
  -

Delivered in a logical and pragmatic format, this presentation delivers case studies to highlight the role of EMS in the stabilization of the burn patient including discussion of initial triage, fluid resuscitation, intubation decisions, inhalation injuries and treatment interventions. Emergent care and stabilization of the patient with a thermal injury can determine both short-term and long-term outcomes, including survivability. Vivid photographs and interactive slides complement this session.

