Leveraging Simulation to Meet Quality Improvement Goals

Simulation is a powerful technique which can be leveraged to meet quality improvement goals. In this scenario-based course, educators and quality-improvement managers will discover different types of simulation, be introduced to the development of metrics, identify various types of metrics and select appropriate simulation methodologies to meet agency QI goals.

At the end of the webcast, QI managers and educators will be able to:

Develop an aim statement

Classify measures such as input, output and balance

Evaluate the appropriateness of simulation type to meet QI objectives

