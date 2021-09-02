How to Simplify Controlled Substances Management and Ensure Compliance

If your agency was audited by the DEA, would you be able to provide an accurate account of your controlled substances — from the moment they are acquired to when they are used? Vector Solutions’ asset management application, Vector Check It, makes it easy for EMS and Fire agencies to securely track and document controlled substances from cradle-to-grave, monitor general medications and expiration dates, and ensure all mandatory inspections are performed.
Join Vector Solutions’ Robbi King for this special webinar presentation to learn how you can leverage Vector Check It to ensure your agency has an effective controlled substances management program in place to maintain compliance and improve accountability.
Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for public safety agencies through its TargetSolutions brand.
