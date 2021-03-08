Finding Value in Realistic EMS Simulation Trainers

Please join us for a timely discussion on the importance of realistic simulation trainers in EMS. During this webcast, we will discuss the value of scenario and simulation training in EMS education and talk about the importance of making scenarios realistic and interactive. Opportunities to provide students exposure to various patient types, conditions and presentations will also be discussed.

Representatives from Operative Experience, Inc. will be on hand to showcase its Trauma Care Simulator Plus (TCSF Plus) female simulator. The TCSF Plus – the world’s only high-fidelity, fully realistic female trauma simulator – is well suited for both tactical combat and tactical emergency casualty care, advanced cardiac life support, advanced trauma life support and advanced life support training for academic programs, hospitals and emergency care services. It is available in African American, Hispanic and Caucasian skin tones. Visit them at operativeexperience.com.

The need for high-quality and realistic simulation is as important as ever. Research suggests women are less likely than men to receive CPR from a bystander, according to a new study recently presented at the American Heart Association’s Resuscitation Science Symposium. The reluctance may come from fears of being accused of sexual assault or doing physical harm, the research suggests.

Presented By: