Disparities in EMS Care: Best Practices in Assessment, Current Findings and Suggestions for Improvement

As EMS clinicians, we strive to provide the best care to all patients. Nevertheless, racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities have been demonstrated with data throughout healthcare– and prehospital care is not an exception. How can we leverage EMS data to advance equitable care? In this webinar, we will discuss best practices in data-driven approaches to uncovering disparities, the latest research, and strategies for improving equity in prehospital care.

