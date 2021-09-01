Disparities in EMS Care: Best Practices in Assessment, Current Findings and Suggestions for Improvement

As EMS clinicians, we strive to provide the best care to all patients. Nevertheless, racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities have been demonstrated with data throughout healthcare– and prehospital care is not an exception. How can we leverage EMS data to advance equitable care? In this webinar, we will discuss best practices in data-driven approaches to uncovering disparities, the latest research, and strategies for improving equity in prehospital care.
Presented By:
Sponsored By: ESO
11500 Alterra Parkway
Suite 100 Austin, TX 78758
Phone: 512-593-6376
Email: communication@eso.com
Website: https://www.eso.com
ESO is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, and hospitals. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire and FIREHOUSE Software for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software.
ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.