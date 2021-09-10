COVID-19 Delta Variant and EMS: Latest Updates

September 24, 2021 | 1 PM EDT

This webcast will provide a brief overview of the Delta variant COVID-19 surge and an update on disease transmission and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and other infection prevention measures. The presenters will also discuss the Delta variant’s impact on EMS operations. A large proportion of time will be dedicated to a Q+A session with the panel.

Presented By:

