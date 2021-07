Thumbs Up to ‘Flipping OFF the Switch’

JEMS gives a big thumbs up to the presentation “Flipping OFF the Switch on HOT Emergency Medical Vehicle Responses!”

Watch the presentation below, courtesy of the American Ambulance Association.

SPEAKERS

Kevin Smith, BAppB:ES, CMM III, ACP, CEMC

Chief

Niagara Emergency Medical Services

Rick Ferron, MHM, B.Ed ADED, ACP

Deputy Chief, System Performance

Niagara EMS

Jon R. Krohmer, MD, FACEP, FAEMS

Team Lead, COVID-19 EMS/Prehospital Team

Director, Office of EMS

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Douglas F. Kupas, MD, EMT-P, FAEMS, FACEP

Medical Director, NAEMT

Medical Director, Geisinger EMS

Matt Zavadsky, MS-HSA, NREMT

Chief Strategic Integration Officer

MedStar Mobile Integrated Healthcare

Bryan R. Wilson, MD, NRP, FAAEM

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

St. Luke’s University Health Network

Medical Director, City of Bethlehem EMS

Robert McClintock

Director of Fire & EMS Operations

Technical Assistance and Information Resources

International Association of Fire Fighters

Mike McEvoy, PhD, NRP, RN, CCRN

Chair – EMS Section Board – International Association of Fire Chiefs

EMS Coordinator – Saratoga County, New York

Chief Medical Officer – West Crescent Fire Department

Professional Development Coordinator – Clifton Park & Halfmoon EMS

