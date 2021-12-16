TN Paramedic Program Earns 100% Pass Rate

The Columbia State Community College Emergency Medical Services paramedic program set a new college record of 100% for its first-attempt credentialing exam pass rate for the national registry.

The students’ national registry pass rate far exceeded the national average of 75% and highlights the efforts of the students and faculty in the program in the 2020-2021 cohort.

“This has obviously been an incredible year for the paramedic program at the EMS Academy of Columbia State,” said Dr. David Cauthen, Columbia State director and associate professor of EMS. “To reach this kind of milestone is multi-faceted in so many areas with so many who have poured into our success.”

The paramedic program has also far surpassed the state first-attempt pass rate of 84%.

“These exemplary first-attempt national registry results confirm that pandemic-driven changes in instructional delivery models did not result in less learning or lowered expectations,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division. “Resiliency and determination allowed paramedic students and faculty to implement unconventional methods for meeting the needs of our communities and preparing to provide exceptional patient care.”

“Paramedic instructors Chad Hollingsworth and Alex Whitley are absolutely the best in their field as they bring their years of experience and leadership to our program,” Cauthen said. “A special thanks to our Medical Director, Dr. Scott Giles, who has continued through the years to be a constant influence on the direction of our Academy. And finally, to the students that gave their all for an entire year and have set the standard for anyone who follows in their footsteps. They have proven to be the very best!”

The Paramedic Technical Certificate program at Columbia State is a three-semester course that trains students in the advanced skills needed for rendering care to the critically ill or injured patient in the pre-hospital, industry or emergency room setting.