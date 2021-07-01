PA Fire, EMS Agencies Get $200 Thousand in Funding

Fire and EMS companies in Pennsylvania’s 16th Legislative District were awarded $197,903 in grant funding to address a wide range of needs, from equipment, building repairs and training to replenishing pandemic-related expenses, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced.

Matzie (D-Beaver/Allegheny) said 15 fire and EMS companies are receiving grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner at a critical time.



“The pandemic made working on the frontlines even more difficult than usual, as departments faced shortages while battling new risks and logistical problems,” Matzie said. “Securing this funding should ease a bit of the burden on our tireless first responders by ensuring they have the resources they need to stay safe.”

Matzie said the following grants were awarded:

Ambridge Borough Fire Department – Fire Company, $12,233.

Ambridge Volunteer Fire Department – Fire Company, $12,411.

Baden Volunteer Fire Department – Fire Company, $15,000.

City of Aliquippa – Fire Company, $13,302.

Conway Volunteer Fire Department – Fire Company, $12,946.

Economy Volunteer Ambulance Service – EMS, $8,855

Economy Volunteer Firemens Association – Fire Company, $14,193.

Freedom Volunteer Fire Department — Fire Company, $11,520.

Harmony Township Volunteer Firemen Inc. – Fire Company, $14,015.

Hopewell Township Volunteer Fire Department – Fire Company, $12,233.

Leetsdale Fire Department – Fire Company, $11,876.

Monaca No. 1 Volunteer Fire Department – Fire Company, $11,340.

Monaca Volunteer Fire Department No. 4 – Fire Company, $12,411.

Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority – EMS, $8,993.

Rochester Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 – Fire Company, $26,585.

The grants were awarded under the OFC’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program and can be used for facility construction and renovation, purchase or repair of equipment, fuel purchases, member training and certification, public education, recruitment and retention, debt reduction, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are training, and supplementing pandemic-related expenses.