MA Town Offering Free EMT Program Amid ‘Crippling Workforce Shortage’

To help people who are unemployed or underemployed jumpstart their healthcare careers Massasoit Community College is offering its upcoming emergency medical technician basic certificate program at no cost.

“There is a shortage of EMTs and paramedics, so what’s happening now is that ambulance services are using medical transport specialists, people that can drive an ambulance but don’t have any EMT or paramedic training,” said Scott Meagher, director of EMT and paramedic programs at Massasoit.

According to the American Ambulance Association, there is 20-30% turnover among emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics annually, resulting in a “crippling workforce shortage.”

The free certificate program at Massasoit runs from Nov. 29 to June 30, thanks to a grant from the Department of Higher Education in cooperation with the office of Workforce and Labor Development.

The $65,000 grant also covers a monthly stipend to assist with transportation, child care and other incidental costs, as well as the cost of textbooks.

The grant can pay for approximately 15 students to attend the program, according to Timothy Viall, spokesperson for Massasoit Community College.

In addition, Massasoit will pay for the students to take the state practical exams and CPR certification, and students get a stipend towards taking the National Registry of EMTs emergency medical technician’s written exam.

The cost of the EMT program at Massasoit is $1,048 not including textbooks and the cost to take the exam is $150, according to Mass.gov.

“This is a career that is a stepping stone for a lot of people. You have to commit to it and it’s a hard career path to commit to,” Meagher said.

Meagher has done more than just commit to the position, working in emergency services for over 40 years, starting when he was 18.

The EMT certificate program gives students both classroom and hands-on experience in emergency medical services, including responding to traumatic, psychiatric and environmental emergencies, among others.

“Prior to this course, I kind of wandered through life, not knowing my purpose, and not knowing really what direction I was heading, and when I found this course it was like I found my purpose in life,” said Christina Piccone, a graduate of the EMT certificate program at Massasoit.

Piccone, 27, completed the certificate program in May 2021, taking the course before it was offered for free, after originally attending Essex Community College to become a drug and alcohol addiction counselor.

She switched directions because she felt called to a more fast-paced work environment that still allowed her to help those in need, she said.

“Since I took that course, there’s been a lot of situations that have come up in the field where I remember being discussed in the class,” added Piccone, who now works at a private ambulance company.

Piccone lives in New Bedford and was able to meet the in-person requirements of the course as well as the online component.

The curriculum is tailored to the requirements from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) and students who complete the program are allowed to sit for the Massachusetts and National Registry of EMTs Emergency Medical Technician certification exams, the exam that allows EMTs to become certified.

Upon enrollment students must first complete work readiness and EMS-related workshops and basic life support for health care providers before beginning EMT classes.

The program is designed for beginners over the age of 18 and the classes will take place at the Middleboro Massasoit Campus at 49 Union St.

The classes take place Monday through Thursday from 5:30 — 9:30 p.m. and students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate.

The free certificate program offering starts on Nov. 29 with the work readiness preparation workshops, with the actual program commencing on Jan. 10 and running until March 24.

If you would like to enroll or learn more call Massasoit Community College at 508-588-9100 at extension 1987.

