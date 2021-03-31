EMT Training Made Possible by Pike County (PA) Emergency Services Initiative

Pocono Record, Stroudsburg, Pa.

(MCT)

Last week’s Pike County Commissioner’s meeting took time to highlight the success of the Pike County Emergency Services Initiative Fund, which provides funding to qualified emergency services agencies and other non profit emergency response organizations and training programs in Pike.

An example of how the PCESI fund benefits local organizations is the success of local Emergency Medical Technician training, such as classes provided by the Pike office of Emergency Management.

A statement from Pike office of Emergency Management director Tim Knapp was read at the commissioner’s meeting. Knapp was unable to attend in person due to his work in assisting providers at last week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Pike County Training Center.

Knapp’s statement thanked the PCESI for funding local classes, as well as lauded the efforts of students enrolled at the county’s EMT classes in 2020, six of whom pushed through the pandemic to become state recognized EMTs.

Remaining students plan on either finishing the program this spring, or continuing on with their studies. Additional classes are also provided for those wishing to become Emergency Medical Responders (one level lower than EMT), and for students wishing to complete CPR, First Aid, and Blood Bourne pathogen classes.

According to Knapp’s statement, there is currently a waiting list for all EMT classes scheduled for fall 2021, which shows “the dedication of the responders in Pike County in a time when we need it most.”

“I just want to thank everyone who made this fund possible. With out this in place this would be hard to accomplish.” Knapp’s statement read.

___

(c)2021 the Pocono Record, Stroudsburg, Pa.

Visit the Pocono Record, Stroudsburg, Pa. at http://www.poconorecord.com/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.