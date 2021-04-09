AMR New Haven (CT) Sees Success with Earn While You Learn Academy

New Haven Register, Conn.

Prospective emergency service providers will be able to get paid while they’re being trained for jobs with American Medical Response under a new “Earn While You Learn Academy” the company has begun in partnership with the city, officials said.

The program, similar to one the company began in February with the city of Hartford, was created “to ease the transition for those wanting to become EMS professionals,” AMR said in a release.

It provides on-the-job training while participants take the required certification courses to become emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, the release said.

Once participants successfully complete the program, they are given the chance to become full-time AMR employees.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Fire Chief John Alston Jr. and Director of Emergency Management Rick Fontana joined AMR officials at a press conference earlier this week to announce the start of the program.

“I am excited for this partnership with AMR,” Elicker said in the release. “EMS work is so critical for our community, and even more so as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank the team at AMR for all of your support.

“This program will be an incredible way to get our residents into a good-paying job and solid career,” Elicker said.

“We take pride in our service in the community, and the Earn While You Learn program is an amazing opportunity for New Haven residents who may be interested in a career in emergency medical services, healthcare, police, or fire,” said Mike Turcio, AMR’s manager of clinical services for Connecticut.

“We are grateful to Mayor Elicker for his partnership on this inaugural Earn While You Learn Academy, and look forward to providing this exciting program to the residents of New Haven,” Turcio said.

Students accepted into the program will become employees of AMR and will be paid for the hours that they are in class and field training, the release said. AMR also will cover all costs related to obtaining EMT certification, including books, AHA training, testing and license certification fees.

Once they complete the program, employees will be promoted to EMT with a commensurate pay increase. They’ll work a part-time schedule for at least one year, and individuals who are interested will have the opportunity to move into full-time positions as they become available, it said.

Applicants must be at least 18, with a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. The Academy is part-time and will operate evenings during the week, with occasional weekends.

It lasts 10 weeks, the release said. Applications are available at https://bit.ly/3uoj2mm. Participants must enroll by May 1. The academy will begin June 28.

