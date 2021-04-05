Aims Community College (CO) Receives Grants for Students and EMS Program

Anne Delaney

Greeley Tribune, Colo.

(MCT)

Aims Community College recently received nearly $600,000 in grants to support students, including for emergency funding and academic success programs, according to a news release from the college.

The grant also funds $12,500 each year for two years for paramedic students in the emergency medical services (EMS) industry.

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) matching student scholarship grant awarded Aims $47,807 to distribute for scholarships. COSI scholarships were created for first-generation students and students with disabilities. The money was awarded by the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

The Aims Community College Foundation raises an equal amount to double the funding impact, enabling the college to serve more students, according to Kelly Jackson, executive director of the Aims Foundation. The foundation exists to develop and sustain support for Aims Community College through solicitation, management and recognition of donations.

Funds are distributed as scholarships for students whose families are unable to cover the full cost of education. Students with disabilities and first-generation students also qualify for these scholarships. COSI-funded scholarships can go toward tuition or other supports such as laptops and housing, Jackson added.

The foundation also received $10,000 from the privately managed El Pomar Foundation of Colorado Springs. Those grant dollars go into the student emergency fund, which has become an increasingly important resource for students as COVID-19 impacts the workforce. Emergency funds can help cover the cost of a variety of emergent expenses that impact a student’s ability to remain enrolled and complete their program at Aims, Jackson said.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education awarded $10,000 to support early success for students who need additional assistance in math and English courses. These funds will go toward skill development for academic advisors in the Pathway Advising program. Funds will also support data collection for these student groups, enabling Aims to better track student progress and success in those programs.

The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship will benefit students currently enrolled in the paramedic program who also have experience working in the EMS industry, including a fire department, ambulance agency or emergency room setting. Because EMTs typically earn a low wage, they are often full-time EMS workers and full-time students at the same time, in an effort to level up their skills and earning potential. The Daniels Fund grant is $12,500 each year for two years. Aims plans to award the application-driven, needs-based scholarships in allotments of $2,000 each.

About $518,000 from the federally administered Carl D. Perkins Grant will be used to purchase equipment for student learning in career and technical education. In prior years, Aims has used the funding to buy flight and air traffic control simulators for the aviation program, virtual reality trainers for the welding and automotive collision programs, as well as electric and diesel engine vehicles for students in the automotive program.

Founded more than 50 years ago in Greeley, Aims has since established locations in Fort Lupton, Loveland and Windsor. Curriculum includes 4,000 day, evening, weekend and online courses annually in more than 200 degree and certificate programs.

For more information on the college, go to www.aims.edu.

