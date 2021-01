There are more than eight million cardiac calls that arrive to the hospital in the United States each year. Nearly one million of the cases may have an acute coronary syndrome. About a third of those cases will have a myocardial infarction. Here’s a refresher on how we as EMS providers can play a role in saving lives.

Read the original JEMS manuscript here!

Previous: Identify the ECG rhythm before you use adenosine, not the other way around.