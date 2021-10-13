WEINMANN Emergency LP

WEINMANN Emergency sets the standard for effective and intuitive ventilation and defibrillation products and has an international reputation for innovation and reliability. With many employees who also serve as paramedics, our team understands the unique needs of our customers and their patients. Our engineers place high value on ease of use and compactness when designing innovative medical equipment, especially for the stressful out-of-hospital environment.

Founded in 1874, WEINMANN Emergency offers more than 140 years of experience. The company is a specialist for emergency and transport ventilation, defibrillation and suction for emergency medicine, transport and disaster medicine. Based in Hamburg and operating in more than 100 countries, the company has subsidiaries in Atlanta, Dubai, Madrid, Paris, Shanghai and Singapore. WEINMANN stands for quality Made in Germany.

Please visit us at weinmann-emergency.com/us/