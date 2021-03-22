SC Firefighter/EMT Dies after Suffering Stroke On Duty

Via the U.S. Fire Administration

On Friday, March 5, 2021, while on-duty, Firefighter/EMT Brian S. Mixson experienced an acute onset of a headache.

By Sunday morning, March 7, 2021, he had a change in his vision and was rushed to the local hospital.

He was then transported to the Savannah Medical Center, in Savannah Georgia, and admitted to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, there was no activity in his brain. Firefighter/EMT Mixson remained on life support while medical personnel compiled a list of organ recipients.

The headache that he experienced while on-duty was the inception of a stroke. He passed away from the stroke on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.