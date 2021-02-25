DA Files Murder, Assault Charges on CA Man Who Shot Paramedic, Firefighter

Nora Mishanec

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s office has filed murder and assault charges against Darryon Williams, the man accused of shooting a firefighter and a paramedic who were responding to a medical emergency in Antioch on Saturday, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Williams, 26, was arrested Sunday following a police chase after the drive-by shooting of first responders. He is also accused of killing a Discovery Bay man found dead on Saturday.

The Stockton resident is charged with murder, robbery, shooting from a vehicle, six counts of assault on officers with a semiautomatic firearm and reckless driving while fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting of the firefighter and paramedic occurred Saturday shortly before 9 p.m., when police said Williams fired shots from a moving SUV at first responders who were tending to a person on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive.

The injured firefighter and paramedic have been released from the hospital and are recuperating at home, Steve Hill, of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said Wednesday.

Williams remained at the Martinez Detention Facility on Wednesday in lieu of $9.8 million bail, the sheriff’s office said.

