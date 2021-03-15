The EMS Today Show: SafetyNeb Mask

Get every episode of The EMS Today Show by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

AerosoLess Medical recently released a new face mask that allows medical personnel to again provide nebulized treatments, targeted directly into the patient’s lungs.

Join JEMS Editor Emeritus A.J. Heightman as he talks to Dr. Paul Louis, an emergency medicine physician and the inventor of the SafetyNeb Mask, about the device’s benefits.

Read more about the SafetyNeb Mask here.

Previous: Does TXA have a future in the field of prehospital medicine?