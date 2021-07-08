The EMS P.O.D.: What Is the NREMT?

The EMS P.O.D.

This episode spotlights the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. Executive Director Bill Seifarth, MS, NRP, explains who they are, what they are currently doing to have a fair, balanced and validated exam, and what is on the horizon. 

Previous: May was Mental Health Awareness Month and this episode focuses on the story of a firefighter/paramedic who had a traumatic on-duty discovery. Candace Cox, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist, joins the podcast for a clinical perspective.

