The EMS Handoff: Why Ketamine?

After a short vacation from recording, the EMS Handoff Crew returns to the studio to discuss all things Ketamine. In the news, there has been a significant focus placed on Ketamine after a number of cases have resulted in negative outcomes. How do we go about initial and continuing education regarding medication administration to include Ketamine?

There are several questions to ask:

* Solution Looking for a Problem

* Ketamine for Agitated/ Excited Delirium

* Don’t Throw the Baby Out with the Bath Water

* Ketamine Lollipops and Training

* Constitutional Rights and Ketamine

* 14,000 vs. 1,400 Patients

* Minimum Competency

* De-escalation versus Pharmacology

* Three Traits of a Professional

