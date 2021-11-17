The EMS Handoff: Why Ketamine?

After a short vacation from recording, the EMS Handoff Crew returns to the studio to discuss all things Ketamine. In the news, there has been a significant focus placed on Ketamine after a number of cases have resulted in negative outcomes. How do we go about initial and continuing education regarding medication administration to include Ketamine?
Previous: EMS, COVID-19, Staffing and Leadership with Mike McEvoy
There are several questions to ask:
* Solution Looking for a Problem
* Ketamine for Agitated/ Excited Delirium
* Don’t Throw the Baby Out with the Bath Water
* Ketamine Lollipops and Training
* Constitutional Rights and Ketamine
* 14,000 vs. 1,400 Patients
* Minimum Competency
* De-escalation versus Pharmacology
* Three Traits of a Professional
Related