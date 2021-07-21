The EMS Handoff: Why Is Personal Mental Health Important for EMS Professionals?

Lonnie Ellis is a lieutenant for Rowan County Emergency Services. He has been with the agency for nearly four years but has been a paramedic for 15 years. Lonnie started his career in Volusia County, Florida in 2006. He serves in multiple roles besides his officer role as a tactical medic for the county and Salisbury Police Department SWAT Teams.
Show Highlights
- Mental Health in EMS
- Your Core Group
- “You’ll Get Over It”
- Employee Assistance Program
- EMDR
- Institutional Mental Health
- The Final Cost of Mental Health
- Reboot Recovery
