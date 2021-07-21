The EMS Handoff: Why Is Personal Mental Health Important for EMS Professionals?

Lonnie Ellis is a lieutenant for Rowan County Emergency Services. He has been with the agency for nearly four years but has been a paramedic for 15 years. Lonnie started his career in Volusia County, Florida in 2006. He serves in multiple roles besides his officer role as a tactical medic for the county and Salisbury Police Department SWAT Teams.

Show Highlights

Mental Health in EMS

Your Core Group

“You’ll Get Over It”

Employee Assistance Program

EMDR

Institutional Mental Health

The Final Cost of Mental Health

Reboot Recovery

