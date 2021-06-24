The EMS Handoff: Where Can We Do Better? A Conversation with Educator John Spencer

The EMS Handoff

John Spencer is the director of Education for Platinum Educational Group. He is a certified firefighter, licensed paramedic and EMS instructor-coordinator in Michigan. John loves the EMS industry that he has been a part of for the past 28 years and enjoys sharing this love with others. He is passionate about advancing professionalism in EMS by teaching with a focus on the affective domain.

Show Highlights

  • Chasing the affective domain
  • People with pulses; meat in the seat
  • Failing the affective domain
  • Truth about lies
  • 2nd and 3rd order effects
  • Affective fails are few and far between
  • Calling the herd

