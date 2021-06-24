The EMS Handoff: Where Can We Do Better? A Conversation with Educator John Spencer

John Spencer is the director of Education for Platinum Educational Group. He is a certified firefighter, licensed paramedic and EMS instructor-coordinator in Michigan. John loves the EMS industry that he has been a part of for the past 28 years and enjoys sharing this love with others. He is passionate about advancing professionalism in EMS by teaching with a focus on the affective domain.

Show Highlights

Chasing the affective domain

People with pulses; meat in the seat

Failing the affective domain

Truth about lies

2nd and 3rd order effects

Affective fails are few and far between

Calling the herd

Previous: Bradley Dean and Eric McCullough review the somber reality of dealing with deaths in the field.

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!