The EMS Handoff: Vaccinations and the Virus with Bradley Eric and David

The EMS Handoff

In this week’s episode of the EMS Handoff Podcast, Eric, Bradley, and David welcome each other (at least until David’s internet failed us all) to discuss the current status of coronavirus, vaccinations and its misconceptions. 

  • Digging a hole in the boat
  • Let’s talk about the numbers
  • Deaths from COVID
  • Fall 2021 Resurgence
  • Smallpox and COVID
  • Science Breakdown

Don’t forget to go to our newly redesigned website at www.emshandoff.com.  Subscribe rate and review the EMS Today Podcast by JEMS and the EMS Handoff YouTube Channel.

And don’t forget to go to www.thepursueco.com and find the great EMS Handoff Merchandise. 

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts or Spotify!

Previous articleReport: Deadly AL Crash Began When Tractor-Trailer Hit Vehicles
Next articleWhat Should I Know about the Delta Variant?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display