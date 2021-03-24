The EMS Handoff: Social Media in Fire and Emergency Services

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

Guest: Curtis Varone

Does being an emergency service worker impact your freedom of speech online on social media? Are there pictures you can take on scene? What should you do with pictures you need to delete? You may be surprised to learn what could happen if you delete an image prematurely.

Chief Curt Varone, a retired fire chief and current practicing attorney, explores social media and its legal impact for those in fire and emergency services. This podcast has valuable information for those entering our service and critical for those currently practicing.

Previous: DNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay Oren joins the EMS Handoff crew to talk about the 25 anniversary of the FDNY and EMS merger.

Varone has over 40 years of experience in the fire service, retiring in 2008 as a deputy assistant chief with the Providence (RI) Fire Department. He is a practicing attorney licensed in both Rhode Island and Maine. Varone has written two books on legal issues in the fire service, is a contributing editor for Firehouse and runs Fire Law Blog. He remains active as a deputy chief with the Exeter (RI) Fire Department.

Show Highlights

Evolution of social media related discipline

Social media and packing hose

Digital migrants versus natives

‘Ostrich’ social media policies don’t work

Pickering Balance Test: Free Speech?

Pictures on scene

Dangers of glamourizing roles

Images/videos and the public

Records laws/FOIA as a criminal offense

Redaction and the law

You’ll always lose a fight on social media…even if you win

The two checkboxes of 1 st Amendment protection

Amendment protection Social media culture in emergency services

Social media as proof of lying

Respond. Don’t react. create policies for digital and social media.

Create a personal maxim for your online conduct

NJ, CT, and CA criminalizing on scene images

Connect with Curt Varone

www.firelawblog.com

Facebook: Curtis Varone

Resources/Articles Mentioned in Podcast