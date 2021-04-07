The EMS Handoff: Red Pill or Blue Pill with Jason Patton

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

Guest: Jason Patton, Fire Department Chronicles

Jason Patton is a 13-year career firefighter/paramedic and creator of the popular video series Fire Department Chronicles, which amassed 1.8 million followers and over 150 million views.

Jason is also the vice president of Fire Department Coffee, a board member and spokesperson for the Heroes Cup which works with NHL teams, such as the Boston Bruins, to raise money for first responders in need. Jason also represents Banyan Treatment Centers as an advocate for first responders seeking help for mental health or substance abuse issues.

Show Highlights

Jason’s motivation to do these videos Why comedy? Accessible training through comedy CPR and humor #1 thing you cannot do in training with humor Three things Jason’s chief told him not to do The critics Suck is universal Two approaches to critiques Jason’s favorite video Jason’s rules



Connect with Jason Patton

Rivieramedic@yahoo.com

Instagram: @firedepartmentchronicles

Facebook: Fire Department Chronicles

