The EMS Handoff Podcast: The Role of EMS Data and COVID-19 with Dr. Remle Crowe

On this week’s Episode of the EMS Handoff, hosts David Blevins, Eric McCullough and Bradley Dean are joined by Dr. Remle Crowe, a research scientist with ESO. Dr. Crowe discusses the significance of data and how EMS data is being used to help support the understanding of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr. Crowe is an expert in EMS research and quality improvement. From truck clutches to clinical care, she has shown how research and improvement science work to solve problems across fields. Prior to earning a PhD in epidemiology, her EMS career began with the Red Cross in Mexico City as a volunteer EMT. She has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications related to prehospital care and the EMS workforce. Now, as a research scientist with ESO, Dr. Crowe routinely uses EMS data to improve community health and safety.

