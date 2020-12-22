The EMS Handoff Podcast: Mental Health Resilience with Tom Herron

Get every episode by subscribing to The EMS Handoff using Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

On this week’s episode of The EMS Handoff Podcast, Eric, Bradley and David talk with Tom Herron, associate professor and clinical coordinator at Roane State Community College, about the hidden fears of EMS. Tom is an advocate for EMS and seeks to empower EMS professors to seek help for the injuries and scars that go unseen through experiences with prehospital providers’ clinical experience. To reach out to Tom, you can email at reboot.tom865@gmail.com.

