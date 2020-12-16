The EMS Handoff Podcast: Medical Errors with Kevin Collopy

Get every episode by subscribing to The EMS Handoff podcast using Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

In this episode of the EMS Handoff Podcast, Eric, David and Bradley are joined by Kevin Collopy where they discuss clinical errors in EMS. Kevin is the clinical outcomes and compliance manager for NHRMC AirLink/VitaLink Critical Care Transport where he oversees the program’s research, education, risk management and quality assurance programs.

Kevin regularly speaks across the United States and has taught emergency and wilderness medicine on three continents. He’s an author of over 150 articles and book chapters including 12 peer-reviewed research abstracts and papers. Additionally, Kevin serves on several national and international advisory boards, is a past president of the IAFCCP, teaches the paramedic program at Cape Fear Community College and is pursuing a Master’s in Healthcare Leadership. He can be contacted via LinkedIn and Twitter (@ktcollopy).

