The EMS Handoff: Oren Barzilay on 25th Anniversary of FDNY and EMS Merger

Guest: President Oren Barzilay

March 17, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of the merger between FDNY and EMS. FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay was an EMT at the time of this merger. President Oren joins the EMS Handoff crew on this special episode celebrating this momentous occasion discussing not only the history of this merger but where he says FDNY and EMS in the future.

Previous: The hosts open up the chest of unreleased episodes from the days of the Tuesday EMS Tidbits Podcast.

Show Highlights

New York EMS becomes part of FDNY

FDNY as one of the largest EMS employers in the country

Response times and call volume over the past 25 years

FDNY EMS workforce diversity

COVID-19 and FDNY EMS

9/11 and COVID-19

FDNY EMS Recruitment and Retention

Experience leads to better patient outcomes

Ebola and FDNY EMS

The next 25 years

Advocacy for EMS

EMS Labor Alliance

Connect with President Oren Barzilay