The EMS Handoff: Hold the Nitro… Or Don’t

This week, Bradley, Eric and David come together for a conversation over a case study. In this case, study we take a look at the treatment and transportation of a 56 year old who is complaining of chest pain. The 12-lead confirms that. Would you administer the nitroglycerin or hold for another treatment?

Don’t forget to go to our newly redesigned website at www.emshandoff.com. Subscribe rate and review the EMS Today Podcast by JEMS and the EMS Handoff YouTube Channel.

And don’t forget to go to www.thepursueco.com and find the great EMS Handoff Merchandise.

References

Prehospital Nitroglycerin Safety in Inferior ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26024432/

NTG administration to patients with chest pain and inferior STEMI is not associated with a higher rate of hypotension compared to patients with STEMI in other territories.

The Era of Reperfusion

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.102.suppl_1.I-172

JEMS

https://www.jems.com/training-videos/nitro-in-an-inferior-mi/

Inferior Wall Acute Myocardial Infarction: Not as Preload Dependent as Once Thought?

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/312102992_Inferior_Wall_Acute_Myocardial_Infarction_Not_as_Preload_Dependent_as_Once_Thought

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28089058/

Effect of early treatment with anti-hypertensive drugs on short and long-term mortality in patients with an acute cardiovascular event

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19821384/