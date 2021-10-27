The EMS Handoff: EMS, COVID-19, Staffing and Leadership with Mike McEvoy

This week, Eric, Bradley and David welcome Chief Mike McEvoy to the EMS Handoff Studios for a discussion about the EMS profession, COVID-19, staffing, leadership and a few other topics.

Chief Mike McEvoy is the EMS Coordinator for Saratoga County, New York, and a nurse clinician in the cardiothoracic surgical ICU at Albany Medical Center where he also chairs the hospital resuscitation committee and teaches critical care medicine. Mike is a paramedic supervisor for Clifton Park & Halfmoon Ambulance, a firefighter/paramedic and chief medical officer for West Crescent Fire Department and the EMS editor for Fire Engineering. He is an EMS section board member for the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and in his free time, an avid hiker and winter mountain climber. Mike has been a Nationally Registered paramedic since 1983.

Show Notes

* Anticipated COVID Trajectory

* Interpandemic Operational Changes

* Workforce Implications

* Leadership Determinants and Compensation

* Failing Out of Work

* “Leaving 11 times greater than those unable to pass National Registry exams”

* 3 Big COVID Mistakes

