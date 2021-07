The EMS Handoff crew goes it solo discussing the EMS Agenda 2050.

Show Highlights

Retro EMS in 2021

Adaptive EMS Mindset

Adequate Staffing the Clinician of the Future

Virtual Hospital

Telehealth, Community Paramedicine, and Home Health

Auto-ambulances…Roll Out!

Previous: …And the Dead Shall Rise Again

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!