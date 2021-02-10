The EMS Handoff: Document Like a Pro

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

Guest: Jason Haag

The evils of auto-narration, 1 a.m. toe aches, carrot versus stick QA, and which is better, SOAP or CHART. If any of that appeals to you, you’re in the right place. Jason Haag joins the EMS Handoff crew to discuss the ins-and-outs of documentation from the eagle eye’s perspective to the nitty-gritty.

Jason Haag is a well-traveled EMS educator who currently works as the Quality Assurance analyst and clinical educator for MultiMed Billing in Baldwinsville, NY. With more than 18 years of EMS experience, Jason is a critical care paramedic with experience as an EMS supervisor and CIC certification teaching agencies across New York. He also speaks at conferences, hosting classes, and reviewing texts for Jones and Bartlett Learning. Jason continues his EMS advocacy with multiple EMS agencies and committees. His involvement with Geneva (NY) Fire Department, Boy Scouts, Masons, Rotary, and Ducks Unlimited occupies his days after his daily family time with his wife and son.

Show Highlights

The NON-appeal of documentation

Eagle’s view of EMS documentation

Paint the picture with HPI

OPQRST…I?

CHART vs SOAP: Which is superior?

Double documentation

Evils of Autonarration

Toe aches at 1 a.m.

ALS 1 versus ALS 2

Carrot versus Stick QA

Signature importance (stupid HPAA form no one likes)

The bare minimum

