The EMS Handoff: Do It for Drew

Guests: David and Kimberly Hughes

In this week’s episode of The EMS Handoff, the hosts take a week off and open up the chest of unreleased episodes from the days of the Tuesday EMS Tidbits Podcast. Back in the day, Eric, Bradley, and David were joined by David and Kimberly Hughes. They are the parents of Drew Hughes and the founders of the Do It For Drew Foundation. They have a tremendous story about their son, and the events that precipitated the creation of the Do it For Drew Foundation. Their story has inspired many others, and their goal is to help EMS providers around the globe be better every day.

Find more about their story at https://www.doitfordrew.org

