The EMS Handoff: Diabetic Emergencies with Dr. Bryan Bledsoe

In this week’s episode of The EMS Handoff Podcast, Bradley and David talk with Dr. Bryan Bledsoe about clinical issues related to diabetic emergencies and the need to expand critical thinking within the profession. Dr. Bledsoe is certainly an individual that certainly needs no introduction. He is professor of emergency medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine and an attending emergency physician at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. He is board certified in emergency medicine and EMS.

Dr. Bledsoe has over 40 years of experience in EMS and is the author of numerous textbooks, journal articles and peer-review papers. In 2008, he was named a “Hero of Emergency Medicine” by the American College of Emergency Physicians. In 2014, he received the John P. Pryor, MD, Award for exemplary service to EMS. He resides in Midlothian, TX and Las Vegas, NV.

