The EMS Handoff: Delayed Sequence Intubation with Jason Haag

In this week’s episode of the EMS Handoff, Eric takes the lead as David took the week off. Eric and Bradley are joined in the EMS Handoff Studio to discuss the process of delayed sequence intubation. This spirited discussion, which may have a little heckling of David, includes the current evidence in airway management, especially when using medication to support the process. Tune in and see what you think.

Previous: The EMS Handoff: Disaster Preparedness with NAEMT

In the episode:

* Medication facilitated intubation

* RSI vs DSI

* The greatest concern of ketamine

* NRB vs CPAP

* Just because you can doesn’t mean you should

* Versed in pharmacology

* Patients that should get DSI

* The DSI process

* Ketamine and Rocuronium

* Training for DSI and RSI

* Rapid sequence airway

* Do It for Drew

* CPAP

* To intubate or not

Don’t forget to go to our newly redesigned website at www.emshandoff.com. Subscribe rate and review the EMS Today Podcast by JEMS and the EMS Handoff YouTube Channel.

And don’t forget to go to www.thepursueco.com and find the great EMS Handoff Merchandise.