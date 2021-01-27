The EMS Handoff: Brain Drain of EMS

Get every episode by subscribing to The EMS Handoff podcast using Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

Professionalism is an expectation of any profession and EMS is no exception. Dealing with stress, knowing our specialized skill sets, navigating industry relationships and interacting with the public are parts of the whole that compose the EMS professional. Today’s podcast poses the question of professionalism in our industry and how we can effect change in a real way.

Julianne Stevenson, founder of Sterling Credentials. She’s been a paramedic, a supervisor, an educator and an educational program director. Through a strange turn of events, she has a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science and a master’s degree in molecular physiology and biophysics. Decades ago, she got into EMS by accident. Decades later, passion keeps her there. Today, she talks with us about professionalism and its implications to the EMS profession as a whole.

