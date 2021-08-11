The EMS Handoff: Body-Worn Cameras in EMS with Bradley, Eric, and David

In this week’s episode of the EMS Handoff Podcast, Eric, Bradley, and David discuss the hot-button topic of body-worn cameras in EMS. This is a topic that has made its way through law enforcement, and now with multiple conversations, it is being discussed in EMS.

Previous: Vaccinations and the Virus

Here are our thoughts.

* Patient privacy concerns

* Blurring the line between us and law enforcement

* What is our use of force policy?

* NEMSIS body cam position paper 06/2021

* Video access and QA

* Consent

* Bodycam feedback

* Patient care documentation gap

Don’t forget to go to our newly redesigned website at www.emshandoff.com. Subscribe rate and review the EMS Today Podcast by JEMS and the EMS Handoff YouTube Channel.

And don’t forget to go to www.thepursueco.com and find the great EMS Handoff Merchandise.

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!