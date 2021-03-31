The EMS Handoff: Advocacy in EMS with NAEMT

Get every episode of The EMS Handoff podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

Guests: Susan Bailey, Chris Way and Troy Tuke

NAEMT President-Elect Susan Bailey is the director of the Louisiana Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, and has been active in the EMS Industry since 1990. She has experience in both the rural and urban setting. She is the chair of the Commission on Accreditation of Prehospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) Board of Directors and serves as a curriculum and site reviewer, and is a member of the National Association of State EMS Officials (NASEMSO).

NAEMT Treasurer Christopher Way has been an emergency service professional for 28 years. Chief Way transitioned to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue as the fire chief in May of 2020 after serving as the chief officer for the Kootenai County EMS System for the previous seven years.

Previous: Does being an emergency service worker impact your freedom of speech online on social media? Are there pictures you can take on scene? What should you do with pictures you need to delete?

NAEMT Secretary Chief Troy Tuke began his EMS career after obtaining his paramedic and RN degrees from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 1989. He worked full time as an RN and paramedic specializing in critical care/trauma and flight nursing, before joining the Clark County Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic in 1996. He was promoted through the ranks of fire engineer, EMS coordinator and assistant chief of EMS until his retirement from CCFD on October 4, 2019. Troy now works with the MountainView Hospital Paramedic Institute as the lead instructor.

Show Highlights

Three pillars of EMS advocacy

Value of the aligned voice

Local, state and federal advocacy

“Riders” as a way to engage advocacy

NAEMT advocacy committee

Discuss NAEMT website and advocacy page

Congressional EMS Caucus

EMS on the Hill Day (April 13-15, 2021)

Relationship building

Advice for talking to government representatives

Legislative asks “on the Hill”

COVID-19 and EMS

Beyond “ambulance drivers”

Recruitment and retention

Connect with the Guests

Susan Bailey

susan.bailey@cox.net

Chris Way

chrisw@kootenaifire.com

Troy Tuke

ttuke@cox.net

Resources/Articles Mentioned in Podcast