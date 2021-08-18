The EMS Handoff: A Conversation of Incident Exposure to Fentanyl and Social Media

This week, Bradley and David take a look at body cam footage and a presentation that was put out by the Sheriff of San Diego County, California, after a recent incident in which a deputy was face-to-face with a powder and suffered a medical emergency.

This video has received publicity on both sides of the conversation. With limited information, we recognize the actions of the partner who went into immediate action for his partner, as well as the attempts to develop material that will help officers everywhere. What are you thoughts?

