The Ambulance Science Podcast: The Sex and Violence Issue

Topic #1: Paramedic Lauren Kwei and OnlyFans

Sexy brings readers in, but the point is that medics are not paid enough to survive in NYC

Not just EMS….

Nursing and Only Fans

Med Student and Only Fans

The poster child for the paramedic pay gap – Sexy gets them in the door, then they will hear the underlying point….

Bess Meyerson was the only Jewish Miss America and a heroine to the Jewish community, where “she was the most famous pretty girl since Queen Esther.”

FEMEN

Topic #2: Paramedics with Guns

-Should be able to carry legal weapons

-It depends on the culture

As State EMS Director, I made the commitment to go to court with every EMT and paramedic that has been assaulted, so that our county prosecutors (district attorneys) knew that State OEMS was paying attention and wanted to see people charged accurately. Because the criminal justice system is overwhelmed and wants to plead everything down.



N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1 Assault.

2C:12-1. Assault. b. Aggravated assault. A person is guilty of aggravated assault if he:

(5)Commits a simple assault as defined in subsection a. (1), (2) or (3) of this section upon:

(c)Any person engaged in emergency first-aid or medical services acting in the performance of his duties while in uniform or otherwise clearly identifiable as being engaged in the performance of emergency first-aid or medical services; or

NY Consolidated Laws, Penal Law §120.08 Assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional.



A person is guilty of assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional when, with intent to prevent a peace officer, police officer, a firefighter, including a firefighter acting as a paramedic or emergency medical technician administering first aid in the course of performance of duty as such firefighter, or an emergency medical service paramedic or emergency medical service technician, from performing a lawful duty, he or she causes serious physical injury to such peace officer, police officer, firefighter, paramedic or technician. Assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional is a class C felony. (3.5-15 years)

Three NJ EMS Clinicians were just suspended this week for punching a patient

ONLY two EMS Clinicians have ever been shot in NYC history:

Kings County Hospital Ambulance Attendant Hannah Callahan was shot and killed by an EDP in December 1954.

Ambulance Surgeon Thomas Garvey was shot in the shoulder by a drunk Swede in the back of the ambulance on the way to the hospital in Spanish Harlem in September 1894.

No EMT or Paramedic in NJ to date has ever been shot by somebody else since 1874.

N.J.A.C. 8:40-4.11 (b) Crewmembers shall not wear or carry any weapons or explosives while on duty. For the purpose of this chapter, the terms “weapons” and “explosives” include not only offensive weapons, but also defensive weapons such as stun guns, stun batons, air tasers, pepper spray, mace defensive spray and/or telescopic steel batons.



N.J.A.C. 8:41-3.5 Physical behavioral restraints (d) Crewmembers shall not wear or carry any weapons or explosives while on duty. For the purpose of this chapter, the terms “weapons” and “explosives” include not only offensive weapons, but also defensive weapons such as stun guns, stun batons, air tasers, pepper spray, mace defensive spray and/or telescopic steel batons.