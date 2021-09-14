The Ambulance Science Podcast: The People vs. EMS

Scot Phelps and Maria talk about the Elijah McClain indictment against three police officers and two paramedics. Listen:

The People of the State of Colorado vs.

RANDY ROEDEMA, JASON ROSENBLATT, NATHAN WOODYARD, JEREMY COOPER, PETER CICHUNIEC, Defendants.

https://www.pwwemslaw.com/sites/default/files/elijah-mcclain-grand-jury-indictment.pdf

Legal analysis: What the paramedic criminal charges in the Elijah McClain case mean for EMS

By Douglas M. Wolfberg, Esq., EMT; and Stephen R. Wirth, Esq., EMT-P Sep 2, 2021

https://www.ems1.com/legal/articles/legal-analysis-what-the-paramedic-criminal-charges-in-the-elijah-mcclain-case-mean-for-ems-wIPxkOn0Hn4ToKVk/

Hamilton, Ontario: Conviction of paramedics following the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi

R. v. Christopher Marchant and Steven Snively, 2021 ONSC 3901 (CanLII)

https://canlii.ca/t/jg9hb



2 paramedics found guilty in death of Hamilton teen Yosif Al-Hasnawi

June 8, 2021

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/verdict-expected-tuesday-trial-2-080700585.html

Why the conviction of 2 Hamilton paramedics in Yosif Al-Hasnawi’s death may change health care

Christine Rankin June 10, 2021

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/paramedic-trial-guilty-1.6058937