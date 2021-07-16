The Ambulance Science Podcast: The ‘EMS Man’ Always Rings Twice

What does it say about us when your uniform makes you look like a delivery driver? Scot Phelps and Maria Werner discuss.

Previous: Scot Phelps and Maria Werner talk about why 911 controllers and communicators are handcuffed from doing their job the proper way.

Hennepin Article: https://www.jems.com/news/hennepin-county-mn-overhauls-uniforms-to-distinguish-themselves-from-police/

The Catherine Counts Article: https://www.ems1.com/ems-products/uniforms/articles/what-color-uniform-should-paramedics-wear-mphenERnHr8WlLtE/

Boston EMS Uniform: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialBostonEMS/?ref=page_internal

Nassau Police Uniform: https://www.facebook.com/ncpolicemedics/?ref=page_internal (apparently they have switched from khaki to grey)

Porsche Ambulance: https://www.autoblog.com/2007/05/10/porsche-builds-cayenne-s-ambulancefor-emergency-personnel/

DuPont Tyvek 500 Jacket: https://euro-industry.com/main.php?index=details&cat=958&prod=23207880&dr=p (The ones you can’t buy here in the USA)

Ferno Wacker Vest: https://secure.ferno.com/product_detail.aspx?prodID=B2611623-8A13-47D4-8C2C-1E8E0B879724 (apparently, they’re still made)

BEST Wacker Vest Company: Custom Sewing Contractor (Hands down the best vest ever)

https://www.facebook.com/CustomSewingContractor/

http://customsewingcontractor.homestead.com

Hatzolah EMTs and Paramedics in Vest: https://static.timesofisrael.com/jewishstanddev/uploads/2021/02/06-1-hatzalah-PXL_20210111_023330921-640×400.jpg (Hi, Josh!)

New York Presbyterian Paramedic (#WhitePantsMafia): https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D7XhZBZW0AA2oEx?format=jpg&name=small (Hi, Alex!)

Jersey City Medical Center EMS “Ben Caseys”: https://scontent.fewr1-5.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t31.18172-0/p180x540/26240826_10211650519633901_2999654777558445826_o.jpg?_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-3&_nc_sid=825194&_nc_ohc=3Z604pIOUMEAX-L4rco&_nc_ht=scontent.fewr1-5.fna&oh=770b0e3b71d3e828e8cb53c2e6650d53&oe=60F654BB

Jersey City Medical Center EMS “Post Office Blue” shirts: https://scontent.fewr1-5.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.6435-9/65856287_10217915711821044_4570119256217223168_n.jpg?_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-3&_nc_sid=825194&_nc_ohc=Mwu-_YNNRDkAX-nd1hv&_nc_ht=scontent.fewr1-5.fna&oh=f1db7291500b7b126f60733a68d996ae&oe=60F4F173 (RIP Mondo-I was talking about you today, brother)

OSHA Probably Has to Wash Your Uniforms: https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/1993-04-19

Portland Ambulance Crew Attacked With Knife: https://katu.com/news/local/police-paramedic-stabbed-in-attack-while-stopped-at-a-traffic-light

Army “Pink and Green” Uniforms: https://citizen-soldiermagazine.com/pinks-and-greens/

Sleepy Hollow Fire EMS Ambulance: https://www.sleepyhollowny.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif3816/f/styles/group_main_image/public/department/image/sleepy_hollow_ems.jpg?itok=qSP33jhf

Scottish Ambulance Service Tartan: https://clan.com/design/4025-Scottish-Ambulance-Service/

KKK-1822-F Federal Ambulance Purchasing Standard: https://www.safeambulances.org/organizations/gsa/

New Jersey State Police: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Jersey_State_Police

Bow Tie: http://www.njspmemorialassociation.org/images/24_O’Brien.jpg

New York State Police: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_State_Police

Side Loading Ambulance: https://www.jems.com/operations/new-ambulance-design-hits-us-s/

Dutch Ambulance Uniforms: https://insights.tencatefabrics.com/hs-fs/hubfs/poster%201%20def%20b%20AZN-vk.jpg?width=2200&name=poster%201%20def%20b%20AZN-vk.jpg

