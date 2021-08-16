The Ambulance Science Podcast: More Parody Than Parity

Hosts Scot Phelps and Maria Werner talk about a potpourri of issues in EMS, everything from the San Diego (CA) Deputy Sheriff who allegedly OD’ed on fentanyl, raises coming to the FDNY EMS and COVID-19.

Previous: The ‘EMS Man’ Always Rings Twice

San Diego Deputy Sheriff Fentanyl “OD”:

Sheriff Shocked by Pushback

https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/public-safety/story/2021-08-09/sheriff-shocked-by-pushback-from-medical-experts-over-fentanyl-video

Video of Officer’s Collapse After Handling Powder Draws Skepticism

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/07/us/san-diego-police-overdose-fentanyl.html?referringSource=articleShare

Poison Control Director Lew Nelson

https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/video-of-deputy-collapsing-after-fentanyl-exposure-raising-questions/”

UPDATE: “Sheriff Bill Gore said he diagnosed the deputy’s supposed overdose, not a doctor” On Thursday the department confirmed the hospital did not take a toxicology sample from Faiivae.

COVID-Related Stuff I Referenced:

Interim Estimates of 2019–20 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness — United States, February 2020

“According to data from the U.S. Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness Network…the overall estimated effectiveness of seasonal influenza vaccine for preventing medically attended, laboratory-confirmed influenza virus infection was 45%.”

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6907a1.htm?s_cid=mm6907a1_w

CDC stopping testing for asymptomatic transmission of COVID

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/30/pressure-cdc-breakthrough-cases-501821

COVID cases

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/covid-cases.html

NJ COVID cases

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/new-jersey-covid-cases.html

20% of new cases are breakthrough cases

https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/08/no-new-covid-deaths-among-fully-vaccinated-in-nj-but-positive-tests-are-up-murphy-says.html

Cuomo Book Sales/Cuomo-sexual:

Cuomo book sales-$5M contract with $3.2M UP FRONT after last book sold less than 4,000 copies.

“Many in the publishing industry were stunned by the size of Mr. Cuomo’s advance. While former presidents often land multimillion-dollar book deals — Penguin Random House paid more than $60 million for Barack and Michelle Obama’s memoirs, and Bill Clinton sold his autobiography to Knopf for about $15 million — Mr. Cuomo’s deal seemed to be an outsize sum for a governor.”

Randy Rainbow:

FDNY Contract:

FDNY reach contract deal-top paid FDNY EMT now makes a $53,437 base salary; after 5 yrs on the job this will increase to $68,700, after 20 years goes up to $74,100. A top paid FDNY Paramedic now makes a $65K base, goes up to $86,379 in 5 years.

“More parody than parity”

https://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-edit-ems-pay-deal-20210811-552zz23jkbbrpn5uxtz2e4s2lm-story.html

(Commentary: Kinda makes the proposed FDNY increases seem less impressive, especially when you consider that voluntary hospital medics are ALREADY making what is only proposed for the FDNY medics….)

FDNY EMS Uniformed Status Summary Judgment:

https://www.local2507.com/contracts/uniform_status.pdf

Uniformed Services Bargaining:

Sanitation Worker Pay:

https://www.silive.com/news/2015/10/what_do_nycs_uniformed_civil_s.html

The Power of Compounding Interest:

https://www.moneyunder30.com/power-of-compound-interest

Five year FDNY EMS Turnover is 70%:

https://thechiefleader.com/news/news_of_the_week/ems-union-president-hemorrhaging-jobs-because-of-low-pay/article_7e941dfa-82bf-11eb-994c-172602d5bba2.html

Death of Jacob Dindinger and Shooting of Cassandra Moreno:

https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/public-invited-to-pay-respects-to-slain-emt-along-funeral-procession?

NYC 9/11 Direct Line of Duty Deaths (just in case you’ve forgotten):

-NY Presbyterian Hospital EMS Paramedic Keith Fairben

-FDNY EMS Paramedic Carlos Lillo

-Montefiore Medical Center EMS Paramedic Yamel Merino

-Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps EMT Richard Pearlman (Mutual Aid Response System)

-FDNY EMS Paramedic Ricardo Quinn

-NY Presbyterian Hospital EMS Paramedic Mario Santoro

-Hunter Ambulance EMS Mark Schwartz (Mutual Aid Response System)

-Cabrini Medical Center EMS EMT Marc Sullins

“Gov orders flags at half staff.”:

https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/emt-shot-in-silverlake-park-has-died-family-says

Gov orders flags at half staff:

https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/07/governor-ducey-orders-flags-half-staff-honor-emt-jacob-dindinger

A go fund me isn’t the same as public recognition and support:

https://ambulance.org/tag/global-medical-response-gmr/

Arizona firefighter LODD benefits:

https://www.firehero.org/resources/family-resources/benefits/local/az/

Federal public safety officer benefit program:

https://psob.bja.ojp.gov/

2012 PSOB modified by the Dale Long Act to include clinicians working for non-profit EMS agencies:

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://psob.bja.ojp.gov/dale-long-act&ved=2ahUKEwiak6LwwK7yAhULHc0KHYy3CBkQFnoECAgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw2OkeFth99thzoBu186fNlb

“Best Life Insurance for Young Adults”:

https://www.investopedia.com/best-life-insurance-for-young-adults-4846337

JACOB DINDINGER Go Fund Me at $185k:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-emt-jacob-dindinger-his-family?qid=a1c5d8d1a8a62b42b7a880902829e625

CASSANDRA MORENO Go Fund Me at $25k:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-injured-emt

FEMA COVID Death and Burial Benefits:

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq#documentation



Here’s the federal Public Safety Officer Benefit web site for death OR disability. It covers government, non-profit, and volunteer EMS.

https://psob.bja.ojp.gov/benefits/

The Great Garbage Strike of 1968:

https://untappedcities.com/2015/02/11/today-in-nyc-history-the-great-garbage-strike-of-1968/

1989 British Ambulance Strike:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1989%E2%80%931990_British_ambulance_strike

Nine-hour wait for an Ambulance in Queensland:

https://www.9news.com.au/videos/national/queensland-ambulance-has-apologised-to-the-family-of-a-mitchelton-mother-who-died-waiting-more-than/cks4eenbd00030gk76zil3hvn

Ambulances at Critical Level in Indiana:

Ambulance Levels Critical in Florida and Tennessee:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/12/us/memphis-brevard-county-ems-system-overworked/index.html

All NYC Ambulance Deaths:

Here’s the full list of NYC line of duty ambulance deaths:

1. 1893 Riverside Hospital Ambulance Driver Dennis J. Ward 5/15/1893 (Typhus)

2. 1898 Bellevue Hospital Ambulance Driver John Gerry 9/4/1898 (Heat Exhaustion)

3. Bellevue Ambulance Driver Paddy Travers, 07/07/1901 (MVC-firetruck)*

4. St Johns LIC Ambulance Driver John Wallace, 08/09/1905 (Pneumonia)

5. Roosevelt Hospital Ambulance Surgeon Clarence W. Barrow 11/27/1905 (MVC)*

6. 1905 St John’s LIC Ambulance Driver John Wallace 8/19/05 (Pneumonia)

7. Bellevue Hospital Ambulance Attendant Thomas Kress 11/14/1916 (MVC)

8. Red Cross Motor Corps Ambulance Driver Margaret Deneve, 10/24/1918 (Spanish Flu)+

9. Women’s Motor Corps of America Ambulance Driver Mrs Charles Meyer, 02/13/1919 (MVC-trolley)+

10. 1919 LICH Ambulance Attendant John Leddy, 07/29/1919 (MVC)

11. Bellevue Hospital Ambulance Surgeon Roger W. Ogburn, 7/24/1927 (MVC)+

12. Harbor Hospital Ambulance Surgeon Harry T. Mesh, 03/13/1938 (MVC)*

13. St Vincent’s Staten Island Ambulance Surgeon Robert Morton, Jr 04/11/1938 (MVC)*

14. Reception Hospital Ambulance Driver Morris Linker, 08/24/1943 (MVC into water)*

15. Fort Hamilton Army Hospital Ambulance Driver John F. Houy, 08/13/1944 (MVC)+

16. ABC Ambulance Driver Abraham Millman, 12/25/1945 (Stabbed by EDP IFO Ambulance Hq Building)

17. Unity Hospital Ambulance Surgeon Nathan Rabison, 07/29/1946 (MVC-trolley)*

18. Methodist Hospital Ambulance Driver Peter J. Kelly, 02/06/1953 (CVA)+

19. Kings County Hospital Ambulance Attendant Hannah Callahan, 12/03/1954 (GSW)*

20. Glendale VAC Ambulance Attendant Frank Libraro, 08/23/1975 (MVC into building)*

21. Astoria Volunteer Ambulance EMT David T. Hoover, 12/9/1985 (MVC into subway support)*

22. NYC*EMS EMS Lieutenant Kirby McElhern, 04/25/1987 (MI)

23. NYC*EMS EMT Christopher Prescott, 06/17/1994 (MVC/homicide)*

24. James Lawrence Little Neck-Douglaston Voluneer Ambulance Corps, 6/9/1996

24. NYC*EMS EMT Tracy Allen Lee, 09/24/1997 (AIDS)*

26. FDNY EMS Lieutenant Barbara Poppo, 1/21/2001 (MI)*

27. Midwood Ambulance Company Paramedic Gaylette Drummond, 07/13/2001 (MVC into subway support)*



Killed on 9/11/01, while working in their regular role as an EMT or Paramedic, as a NYC 911 Provider….(see below for 9/11 deaths among those licensed but working another job, 9/11 deaths of non-affiliated or non-NYC EMTs or paramedics, and post-9/11 related deaths of EMTs and paramedics)….

28. NY Presbyterian Hospital EMS Paramedic Keith Fairben

29. FDNY EMS Paramedic Carlos Lillo

30. Montefiore Medical Center EMS Paramedic Yamel Merino

31. Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps EMT Richard Pearlman (Mutual Aid Response System)

32. FDNY EMS Paramedic Ricardo Quinn

33. NY Presbyterian Hospital EMS Paramedic Mario Santoro

34. Hunter Ambulance EMS Mark Schwartz (Mutual Aid Response System)

35. Cabrini Medical Center EMS EMT Marc Sullins



36. FDNY EMT Andre Lahens, 04/18/2002 (MVC)*

37. FDNY EMS Lieutenant Brendan Pearson, 04/23/2006 (Injury with complications of surgery)*

38. Staten Island University Hospital Paramedic David Restuccio, 08/27/2012 (MVC)*

39. FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, 03/16/2017 (MVC/homicide)+



COVID ERA….

40. NYU Langone Hospital Paramedic Joseph Braganza, 2/26/20

41. FDNY EMT Idris Bey, 4/21/20

42. Ambulanz Paramedic Paul Cary, 4/30/20 (National Ambulance Task Force detailed to NYC)

43. FDNY EMT Greg Hodge, 4/13/20

44. Hatzolah of Queens PA Yakkov Meltzer, 3/24/20

45. FDNY EMT John Mondello, 4/24/20

46. Maimonides Hospital Ambulance Dispatcher Marlene Picone, 4/23/20

47. FDNY EMT John Redd, 4/21/20

48. Staten Island University Hospital Paramedic/RN Brian Saddler, 5/8/20

49. FDNY EMT Richard Seaberry, 4/27/20

50. Lutheran Hospital Paramedic Tony Thomas, 4/12/20

51. FDNY Mechanic James Villecco, 4/26/20

52. FDNY Mechanic Thomas Ward, 4/27/20

53. FDNY Paramedic Rene Sanchez 9/16/20

54. Brookdale Hospital EMT Donnell Ben-Levy Ford, 11/20/20 (9/11-related death)

55. FDNY EMT Evelyn Ford, 12/22/2020



Here’s a PARTIAL 9/11 list of EMTs and Paramedics killed on 9/11 who were at their non-EMS job, or were not a NYC-based responder, or died as a result of 9/11 illness after 9/11:

Maurice Barry EMT PAPD/ Rutherford, NJ Amb Corp

Brian Belcher EMT FDNY FF

Bob Cirri Paramedic PAPD

Roisin Coohill EMT Midwood Ambulance

James Coyle EMT FDNY FF

John D’Allara EMT NYPD

Vincent Danz EMT NYPD

Andre Fletcher EMT FDNY FF

Rodney Gillis EMT NYPD ESU

Lauren Grandcolas EMT No Affiliation

Linda Gronlund EMT No Affiliation

Joe Henry EMT FDNY FF

Felix Hernandez Paramedic FDNY EMS

George Howard Paramedic PAPD

Stephen Huczko EMT PAPD

Karl Joseph EMT FDNY FF

Je Jung EMT No Affiliation

Thomas Jurgens EMT No Affiliation

Michael Kiefer EMT FDNY FF

Charles Laurencin Paramedic US Air Force

David Lemange Paramedic PAPD

Joe Lovero EMT Jersey City FD

Cynthia Mahoney EMT No Affiliation

Kathy Mazza Paramedic PAPD

Ryan McCormick EMT UMDNJ EMS

Jean Peterson EMT Madison Ambulance Squad

Kevin Pfeifer Paramedic FDNY FF

Richard Rodriguez EMT PAPD

Jeff Simpson EMT Dumfries, VA Triangle Resc Sqd

John Skala Paramedic PAPD/ Clifton, NJ

Frank Spinelli EMT Short Hill, NJ VAC

Daniel Stewart Paramedic FDNY EMS

Kenneth Swenson EMT Chatham Emerg Squad

Sean Tallon EMT FDNY FF

Clive Thompson EMT Summit, NJ VAC

Hector Tirado EMT FDNY FF

Mitchel Wallace EMT Bayside Volunteer

Glenn Winuk EMT Jericho Fire Department

Zhe Zeng EMT Rochester, NY Brighton Amb

Here’s the LODD Death list from the NYS BEMS Memorial and the National EMS Memorial-almost all of these are 9/11-related illness deaths….

Timothy Patrick Keller FDNY EMS June 23, 2005

Deborah Reeve FDNY EMS March 15, 2006

Brian Ellicott FDNY EMS November 26, 2007

Clyde F Sealey FDNY EMS April 12, 2009

Carene A. Brown FDNY EMS December 22, 2009

Freddie Rosario FDNY EMS June 15, 2010

John McFarland FDNY EMS February 6, 2012

Anthony Ficara FDNY EMS June 15, 2012

Joseph V. Schiumo FDNY EMS December 9, 2012

Ruben Berrios FDNY EMS December 10, 2012

Tyrone Rogers FDNY EMS March 7, 2013

Douglas Mulholland FDNY EMS May 28, 2013

Rudy Havelka FDNY EMS July 9, 2013

Francis Charles FDNY EMS August 27, 2013

John W. Wyatt FDNY EMS September 24, 2013

Luis de Peña, Jr. FDNY EMS November 7, 2013

Michael Cavanagh FDNY EMS December 2, 2013

Linda Ohlsen FDNY EMS February 17, 2014

Walter J. Nelson FDNY May 2, 2014

William C. Olsen FDNY EMS June 1, 2014

Thomas V. Giammarino FDNY EMS October 7, 2014

Harold McNeil, FDNY EMS September 8, 2015

Norman Valle FDNY EMS January 6, 2016

Edith Torres FDNY EMS February 8, 2017

Rose Scott FDNY EMS February 15, 2017

Mario Bastidas FDNY EMS April 1, 2017

Mark Harris FDNY EMS May 13, 2017

Michael G. Guttenberg, DO Northwell Health Center for EMS October 17, 2017

Joeddy E. Friszell FDNY March 5, 2018

William Ryan, Bay Community VAC, August 19, 2018

Martha Stewart FDNY November 18, 2018

Joseph A. Rodriguez FDNY November 23, 2018

Felipe A. Torre FDNY October 10, 2018

