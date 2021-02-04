The EMS Today Show: Tactical Medicine for EMS, Law Enforcement and the Community

Through their experiences in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the military as well as public safety and other medical personnel learned the value of immediate care for injured civilians, while working with first-arriving law enforcement officers, at active shooter and other mass casualty incidents.

With the publication of the four Hartford Consensus documents on Improving Survival from Active Shooter Events, the importance of including law enforcement officers as part of the continuum of care was highlighted.

With civil disturbances becoming an all too frequent occurrence, the mechanisms and types of injuries have changed from just penetrating trauma to a host of other injuries – such as blast burn and inhalation injuries, tension pneumothorax, crush and pelvic injuries as well as exposure to chemical agents.

Join A.J. Heightman and his guests for a discussion on new approaches and courses for the delivery of tactical medicine in the field by law enforcement personnel and by first responders at civil disturbances.

Joining A.J. will be the principals of the International Prehospital Medicine Institute (IPHMI): Will Chapleau, R.N., EMT-P; Greg Chapman, B.S., R.R.T., REMT-P; Michael J. Hunter, EMT-P, TP-C; Peter T. Pons, M.D., F.A.C.E.P.; and Lance Stuke, M.D., F.A.C.S.

During this podcast, Heightman discusses the key response issues and two new educational programs IPHMI has designed to prepare law enforcement officers, first responders and the community at large for the various types of situations and injuries they may encounter and how best to manage them.

The Podcast Focuses On:

What the four “Hartford Consensus” documents emphasized and a call for all responders to read these epic documents (links provided here by JEMS)

Hartford Consensus I–IV

Improving Survival from Active Shooter Events: The Hartford Consensus

June 1, 2013

Active Shooter and Intentional Mass-Casualty Events: The Hartford Consensus II

September 1, 2013

The Hartford Consensus III: Implementation of Bleeding Control

July 1, 2015

The Hartford Consensus IV: A Call for Increased National Resilience

March 1, 2016

How current programs fit in with the Hartford Consensus;

Why law enforcement officers should learn to provide these medical interventions; and

Some of the less common causes of injury that occur at civil disturbances.

Two new educational programs IPHMI has designed to prepare law enforcement officers, first responders and the community at large for the various types of situations and injuries they may encounter and how best to manage them.

Tactical Casualty Care for Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders is a one-day, (8 hour) course that teaches public safety responders of all types the basic interventions that will help save an injured responder’s or victim’s life until EMS personnel can safely enter a tactical or hazardous scene.

During this course, which combines didactic lecture with practical hands-on experience, participants learn life-saving medical actions such airway management and hemorrhage control with direct pressure, tourniquets, gauze packs and topical hemostatic agents.

Casualty Care for Civil Disturbances addresses the injuries that may be encountered from other, less common causes including lasers, fireworks and exposure to gas, smoke, and other substances such as body fluids and gasoline. This course is appropriate for all public safety responders, especially law enforcement, who may be asked to respond to and intervene at civil disturbances.

A.J.’s EMS Today Show Participants

Will Chapleau has been a paramedic for 41 years and trauma nurse specialist for 28 years. For the last five years he has served as the director of Performance Improvement at the American College of Surgeons after spending six years managing trauma training programs for the Committee on Trauma there. He also spent 20 years with the Chicago Heights Fire Department, the last 6 years as chief. He also spent 15 years as an educator in the Good Samaritan Hospital EMS System in Downers Grove, Ill., and at St. James Hospital and Prairie State College in Chicago Heights. Chapleau served as the chair of the PHTLS Committee of NAEMT for nearly 20 years. He also served on the NAEMT Board of Directors, as well as on the boards for the National Association of EMS Educators and the Society of Trauma Nurses. He also chaired a task force for the National Association of EMS Physicians. He’s been a frequent contributor to the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS), EMS World Magazine and Fire Apparatus Magazine. He has also been published in the Journal of Trauma and Critical Care and the Journal of Emergency Medicine. He also served on the editorial board of EMS World Magazine. Will has written and edited five prehospital care texts in four languages and has taught prehospital care and lectured in conferences in over 60 countries.

Greg Chapman, a paramedic, respiratory therapist and educator, has been involved in EMS since 1975, and holds a baccalaureate degree from the State University of New York in Economics and Educational Administration. He has worked in all aspect of public safety from EMS, law enforcement and fire service and brings a multifaceted view to the table. He served as a member of the Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) Committee for over 20 years. He was responsible for the development of multiple editions trauma and tactical c courses. Chapman serves on the Board of Advisors of the Committee for Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, charged with the development of standards used in the austere environments that we now face. Chapman has 30 years as a professional ski patroler and served on many SAR teams. Chapman has given presentations and seminars worldwide in over 20 countries and is published in multiple journals and textbooks. Chapman serves as a site visitor for the CoAEMSP and strongly believes that exceptional primary education is the cornerstone for the growth EMS as a profession.

Michael J. Hunter, a veteran of EMS for more than 37 years, serves as Deputy Chief EMS for Worcester EMS (WEMS) at UMass Memorial Medical Center (UMMMC) University Campus in Worcester, Mass., where he has worked for more than 25 years. Hunter also functions as a tactical paramedic (TP-C #77) for WEMS and is assigned to the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team medical support group. He has served on the Massachusetts Committee of Trauma’s Trauma Registry Sub-Committee and is an active member of the UMMHC Emergency Medicine/Trauma Committee. He is active in regional disaster planning, sits on the Central Mass EMS Corporation’s Board of Directors and a is member of the Regional Medical Services Committee. Hunter was a founding member of the WEMS Honor Guard. Hunter is a long-standing member of NAEMT and served as a past member of their PHTLS Committee. He is also a charter member of the International Association of EMS Chiefs, a professional member of the National Association of EMS Physicians and the Special Operations Medical Association.

Peter T. Pons, MD, is a board certified emergency physician in Denver, Colorado and has been actively involved with prehospital care and disaster preparedness for over 40 years. He was the EMS medical director for the 911 paramedic ambulance service in Denver, based at Denver Health. In addition, he has served as the EMS. physician director for the fire-based EMS systems of Glendale, Colorado, and Jacksonville, Florida. He serves as an educator and the physician director of the tactical casualty care educational programs (Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, and Tactical Casualty Care for Law Enforcement and First Responders) offered by the EMS Education department of the Denver Paramedics. He has published numerous peer-reviewed journal articles on EMS, contributed many chapters for textbooks related to emergency medicine and edited several textbooks for EMTs and paramedics. He has served as the physician director for numerous mass gatherings and special events in Denver including the Denver Grand Prix, World Youth Day and the Visit of Pope John Paul II. He has lectured nationally and internationally on EMS, served as a member and chair of the EMS Committee for the American College of Emergency Physician, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Lance Stuke, MD, is a trauma surgeon at the Norman E. McSwain, Jr Spirit of Charity Trauma Center at University Medical Center, is an associate professor of Surgery at LSU, and serves as the Program Director for the LSU General Surgery residency. Prior to attending medical school, he worked for several years as a paramedic for the City of New Orleans. He attended medical school at Tulane University, completed a general surgery residency at the University of Texas-Southwestern/Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and returned to New Orleans for his trauma/critical care fellowship at LSU. He is a member of the EMS Committee of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and serves on the State of Louisiana EMS Certifying Commission. He has a research interest in prehospital trauma, has written numerous textbook chapters on prehospital trauma care and lectured at many national and international prehospital conferences.