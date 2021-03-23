Sacred Cows & Data Cubes: The Thing About Texas, Part 1

Get every episode of Sacred Cows & Data Cubes by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

In the latest episode of Sacred Cows & Data Cubes — Part one of a two-part mid-pandemic deep dive — Jonathon Feit talks with Joseph Casciotti, battalion chief of Community Medicine at the Harris County (TX) Emergency Service District 48 Fire Department.

Previous: Myths Complicate Data Interoperability Among Mobile Medical Agencies and Hospitals

Chief Casciotti oversees Community Paramedicine/Mobile Integrated Health, infectious disease prevention and control, and COVID-19 response (both exposure tracking and vaccinations). No holds were barred in this frank discussion, which covers politics, misinformation, the now-very-clear consequences of raiding public health funding for years, and even the ease of documenting — on white paper cards — COVID-19 shots that one may or may not have actually taken.

(Coming soon: Part two will explore the experience of sharing data with a state immunization registry…only to find errors in one’s own vaccine record.)